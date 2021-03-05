If you open the door of your vehicle with your right hand instead of your left, you will avoid collisions with cyclists, motorcyclists or other users. This is the message that the Civil Guard has shared on their social networks, a little-known maneuver among Spanish drivers, but it is about the specific way of leaving the vehicle in which the steps that the driver follows are designed to avoid an incident when getting out of the car.

When you drive through the city, mark yourself! “a hollandaise” 🤔 #What do you say Yes, when you open the door of your vehicle, do it with your right hand instead of your left. You will avoid hits with cyclists, motorcyclists or other users. 🚴‍♀️🚘#Road safetypic.twitter.com/fqBdDbpOCQ – Civil Guard 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) February 27, 2021

And it is that more than one opens the door without paying attention to the conditions of the road or its users, a behavior that can favor and cause incidents for other drivers and road users, such as cyclists.

The name of this technique comes from its popularity in the Netherlands, where the bicycle is one of the transport methods par excellence, so they have very internalized the correct way to get out of the car to try not to accidentally injure possible cyclists who may circulate on the road.

Although we are standing on the road, the Civil Guard proposes this technique, based on slightly opening the driver’s door with the right hand to warn the possible cyclist of the incorporation to the road. Afterwards, before fully opening the door, you should always look to check that there is no one to hinderroute before fully exiting the vehicle. A simple trick not practiced in Spain, but that can save incidents on the road.