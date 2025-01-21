The Civil Guard has warned about a new scam attempt that this time has tried to take advantage of an accident that could have been tragic: the fall of dozens of people from a chairlift in the Astún ski resort.

The Armed Institute has reported that many citizens have already reported the arrival of a message asking them for money for a fundraiser for a victim of the accident, which left ten injured.

On its X network (formerly Twitter), the Civil Guard calls for extreme precautions against this scam that is based on a “false collection“for one”FICTITIOUS victim of the Astún chairlift accident“.

According to the information shared by the Civil Guard itself, the Huesca command team is working to discover the origin of the scam and the people involved.

The scam

The scam consists of a message that reaches citizens informing them that a victim named Marcel, 23, needs money to pay for the medical treatment he needs after the accident.

The message, supposedly sent by a friend and in English, asks the recipient to make a contribution through GoFundMe and advises that 10,000 euros in fundraising are needed.