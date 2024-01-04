The Big Fucking Party 2024 is still going on after four days of unlimited partying, but the passing of the days has caused wear and tear on the attendees and, thanks to the control carried out by a hundred Civil Guard agents, the event is losing steam. . Six of the seven scenarios that made up the rave They have already been dismantled and transported in trucks that have left the Fuente Álamo circuit where the event takes place, as reported this Thursday by the Murcia Government Delegation. Of the more than 2,100 vehicles that entered the interior last Saturday, only approximately half remain. For now, the authorities have ruled out the option of an eviction pending the celebration ending next Sunday at the latest. To contain the rave, the agents have applied a protocol of no return, which consists of those who leave the premises cannot return to it; At least by car, because there are numerous unguarded areas that allow access on foot.

Some of those who leave the place have already stopped by Fuente Álamo. The town, which with 17,589 inhabitants is the most populated in the area, has hardly been affected by the illegal macro party, according to its neighbors. The circuit where the rave It is about 13 kilometers from the town, in an area without livestock or agricultural operations. Nor do pedestrians complain in other towns in the area, such as Corvera, Los Paganos or Los Almagros.

On the terrace of the bar The Good Yantar A group of four young people have stopped to eat a mixed plate before returning to the road. After five days at the party, they are tired and have decided to leave. Amaia (Bizkaia, 27 years old), is reluctant to the idea of ​​speaking to the media, but she raises her voice to defend that these types of parties do not generate any problems for the neighbors. “We live our way and we don't want to bother anyone. We always pick up after ourselves and we want to respect others. I have seen many town clubs where fights break out, for example. In this rave “There hasn’t been any,” he says.

The owner of the bar, José Antonio (59 years old, Fuente Álamo), is happy to serve them. “If more come thanks to the party, all the better. I am impartial, I live day to day and thinking about work. Here in the town we have not noticed anything unusual except for a slight increase in customers, something that is always appreciated.” The municipality's gas station employee, José, 26, agrees. “As long as they don't leave waste and don't cause disturbances, I'm fine with it. They have not contributed as much as is believed to the local economy because they bring their own gas cans and a lot of stored food and drink; but there has been some extra movement. They have put the town on the map and that is always good,” he concludes.

Greg (on the right) and his friend Alfonso in a bar in Fuente Álamo (Murcia), this Thursday. diego sanchez

What affects the most is what happens closest.

The strategy followed by the Civil Guard is more one of wear and tear than shock: it aims to prevent more people from entering, but above all, guarantee safety on the roads. The controls established on the dirt roads and interurban roads that surround the site have so far resulted in 150 administrative sanctions, 47 for drug testing and 90 for possession of narcotics. One of the most striking cases was that of a young Brazilian from whom 90 doses of LSD were seized.

The fear of these controls and the development of strategies to avoid them has become the obsession of those who arrive after the party. Greg (Málaga, 46) has come to Fuente Álamo to visit a friend. On the way, he offered his car as BlaBlaCar, the car-sharing platform, and had two young boys with him. Halfway there, he realized that they were coming to attend the rave. As they approached the area, they warned Greg where there would be checkpoints and asked him to please take an alternative route.

Although it is practically impossible not to leave waste in this type of macro-party, the attendees are aware of it and, in fact, consider the cleanliness of the venue and the orderly accumulation of garbage as one of the pillars of the unwritten rules of the event. . In fact, every night, garbage bags are piled up in a specific place and, first thing in the morning, a truck hired by the organizers of the macro-festival comes to remove them.

Despite the reduction in attendance and the variety of venues—of the seven that made up a kind of Bourbon Street in the techno There is only one left – those who resist inside (approximately half, according to the authorities), intend to prolong the event until Three Kings Day, as happened in the previous edition of the Big Fucking Party, held in a town in Grenade. January 6 is, precisely, the deadline set by the Government Delegation and the Civil Guard when carrying out a possible eviction.

This Wednesday, the Government delegate, Mariola Guevara, the lieutenant colonel of the Murcia Civil Guard Diego Mercader and the mayor of Fuente Álamo Juana María Martínez (PP) offered a press conference to comment on the evolution of the security device and announced that, for now, the option of carrying out a forced eviction was ruled out. “Evicting such a large number of vehicles and people is going to generate an even greater conflict. Therefore, what was decided by the professionals of the Civil Guard and Local Police was to prevent its expansion and carry out control,” explained Guevara. In this way, priority was given in the distribution of resources to road controls to prevent people under the influence of alcohol or drugs from traveling on Murcia's roads after leaving the party.

However, the lieutenant colonel of the Civil Guard explained that, “if the party continues after the weekend and based on the number of people and vehicles still in the venue, the intervention of the Civil Guard will be assessed to carry out a controlled eviction of what remains of the rave.

