Headquarters in Madrid of the General Directorate of the Civil Guard, in a file image. Edward Nave

The Internal Affairs Service of the Civil Guard has taken a statement as investigated within the Barracks case, in which the alleged rigging of works contracts in 13 commands is investigated, to dozens of agents of the armed institute, including a lieutenant colonel who was stationed in Alicante, according to a recent court order to which EL has had access COUNTRY and confirm sources from the armed institute. Judicial sources detail that, despite this, the Madrid judge investigating the case does not plan to charge him or any other agent questioned by Internal Affairs, pending receipt of the expert report that she has commissioned to determine the scope of the charges. the alleged irregularities detected. Only four people are currently indicted in the judicial investigation. Two are senior officers of the armed institute. The other two, businessmen, as confirmed by these same sources.

The two civil guards already charged are Lieutenant General Pedro Vázquez Jarava, identified as the alleged ringleader of the plot, and Lieutenant Colonel Carlos Alonso. The first was until his retirement in January 2018, the head of the General Support Subdirectorate, one of the most powerful positions within the Civil Guard when managing the financial and patrimonial resources of the institution. Vázquez Jarava is accused of the crimes of influence peddling, administrative prevarication, bribery, documentary falsification and embezzlement. Lieutenant Colonel Alonso was, when the events occurred, the head of the Ávila Command, where the investigation began. Currently stationed in Madrid, alleged crimes of documentary falsification and embezzlement are attributed to him.

Two businessmen are also accused. One is the Canarian builder Ángel Ramón Tejera de León, alias Mon, three of whose companies were awarded the contracts under suspicion. The circumstance occurs that this businessman also appears cited in the summary of the mediator case for his participation in a meeting of several of those involved in this other corruption plot in which another Civil Guard general, Francisco Espinosa, and former PSOE deputy Juan Bernardo Fuentes Curbelo appear. Investigation sources rule out for now a connection between the two causes. The second businessman mentioned in the Barracks case es SG, whose data Tejera de León used to make allegedly false invoices. A fourth commander of the armed institute, Colonel José María Tienda, was dismissed on Wednesday by the Ministry of the Interior as head of the Civil Guard in Tenerife also for these events, although so far he has not been charged.

The investigations that have uncovered the alleged fraud began in May 2018, after the Ministry of the Interior received an anonymous letter denouncing irregularities in the works contracts of the Ávila Command. Since then, the investigation has spread to another 12 provinces and already affects 193 contracts with an estimated value of 3.3 million euros. One of them is that of Alicante, where the lieutenant colonel who the Civil Guard has questioned as investigated was assigned. According to a judicial document, Internal Affairs of the Civil Guard has questioned several senior commanders of the affected commands and, at least, five of them agreed that they allegedly received direct instructions from General Vázquez Jarava to contract improvement works in the barracks. ―mainly painting and waterproofing― with the Canarian businessman.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe