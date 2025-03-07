The 22 -year -old footballer was released and trained with the rest of the squad

Getafe Abdouye Keita (22 years old )’s channel was arrested by mistake by the Civil Guard on Thursday night at a hotel in Illescas (Toledo) in which he was with his partner, as a consequence of a requisition of a court of Toledo for a complaint of a crime of injuries that he was actually addressed to his brother.

According to the newspaper ‘As’, in September 2022, the brother and cousin of the Hispanic-Maliense striker were involved in an altercation with the complainant, who was confused with the name of the footballer when submitting the lawsuit.

Keita, who at the time of the events was training, according to the version of the footballer collected by ‘Marca’, has been released once the agents have verified what happened and has been exercised normally together with the rest of his teammates in the Sports City of Getafe.

The footballer has not spoken about it and has already put the matter in the hands of his lawyers, position had been initially arrested for not presenting himself to the judicial summons of the Court of Toledo, who could not locate him to inform him.









Abdouye Keita is one of the pearls of the Getafe quarry and this season has played three games with the first team, against Alavés, Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​as well as 17 games with Getafe B, with which he has scored four goals.