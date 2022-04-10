The Civil Guard has seized in Bétera (Valencia) the largest find of protected stuffed animals in Spain and one of the largest in Europe, which includes rhinoceroses, polar bears and even elephants. The operation, called Valcites, has discovered the specimens, as well as other objects, on a large farm. Its owner, who is not under arrest, is being investigated for alleged crimes against the protection of wild flora and fauna and for smuggling.

The armed institute has not provided his identity but the person under investigation, a Valencian businessman – son of the late industrialist Francisco Ros Casares, according to Raise-EMV—, must give a statement before the Investigating Court number 2 of Llíria. The researchers consider that the pieces may have a value close to 30 million euros, although it is a conservative estimate. The investigation is still open, as confirmed this Sunday by the lieutenant chief of the Nature Protection Team of the Civil Guard Command (Seprona) of Valencia and responsible for the operation, Carlos Domínguez.

The investigations began in November last year, when Seprona became aware of a possible private collection of specimens located in the municipality of Bétera, a town of around 23,000 inhabitants located about 20 kilometers from the Valencian capital.

Fangs and animal parts seized in Valencia. Civil Guard

The agents deployed last Wednesday, April 6, the operation before rational indications of crime and asked the owner for voluntary access to register his farm, with a three-storey chalet and two warehouses inside. The owner refused and finally they were able to agree with a court order and what they found were 1,090 dissected specimens, of which 405 belonged to protected species Cites (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora). Among them species with various levels of protection, which include some such as the cheetah, leopard, lion, lynx, polar bear, snow leopard, white rhinoceros… There are also extinct animals, such as the oryx dammah (a type of African herbivore similar to the gazelle), or at serious risk of extinction, such as the addax (another African herbivore) or the Bengal tiger.

In addition, the investigated had numerous pieces from these animals, including almost 200 large ivory tusks of elephants over two meters, 20 elephant legs, leopard and cheetah skins. In total, more than 70 different species from the five continents. According to Seprona calculations, the animals and the pieces found would have an approximate value of 30 million euros.

The agents have had the collaboration of the Institute of Legal Medicine, which, by means of a wave system, specifies what type of species they are and dates the ivory found. “We thought that the collection would be large, but when we entered the ship it far exceeded our expectations. It was a Dantesque scene”, explains the head of Seprona in Valencia. Stools made from elephant legs, a crocodile-skin sofa and other pieces of furniture were also found in the search.

In the next phase of the operation, the agents will proceed to analyze all the documentation provided by the author to justify the possession of the aforementioned pieces. At the moment, he has not provided any certificate for these animals, Domínguez has confirmed. Meanwhile, the proceedings have been delivered to the Court of First Instance and Instruction Number 2 of Llíria, which will continue with the investigations. “The hard part of the operation starts now”, assured Domínguez.

The inspectors and optional technicians of the Technical Unit of the Headquarters of the Nature Protection Service and members of the Legal Institute and Forensic Sciences have collaborated in the operation, which thanks to the integrated system of management and control of quality and the environment have been able to identify the protected species. There has also been the collaboration of Europol, framed within the Empact actions, of which the Civil Guard Corps is co-leader.

The intention is that, given their good state of conservation, the naturalized pieces end up in a natural sciences museum. The specimens remain in the original ship, which has been sealed by the judge in the case. According to Domínguez, the two imputable illegalities would add up to one to two years in prison for a continued crime against fauna, and one to five years for smuggling.

