Controversy continues to surround the Spanish Football Federation. This Wednesday, the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard is carrying out several searches at the RFEF headquarters within the framework of an investigation related to alleged irregular contracts in the last five years.
The operation is directed by the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 4 of Majadahonda (Madrid), in coordination with the Prosecutor's Office against Corruption and Organized Crime, following a complaint filed by Miguel Ángel Galán, president of CENAFE.
The Majadahonda Court has evidence of alleged money laundering, unfair administration and corruption between individuals.
What is being investigated are the contracts for the Spanish Super Cup in Arabia that Luis Rubiales signed with Gerard Piqué in 2019, the trip that the former president of the Federation made to New York and the apartment that he had in Madrid and that he paid for. partly the Federation.
In addition to the Federation headquarters, several homes have also been searched, including that of former president Luis Rubiales in Granada, and several arrests have been made. The total number of those investigated would be 12 people and 7 would have already been arrested.
According to sources from the investigation to various media, among those detained would be Tomás González Cueto, legal advisor of the Federation and former referee and current legal director of the RFEF, and Pedro González Segura, who supposedly were those who intervened in the contracts with Saudi Saudi. As we mentioned previously, Rubiales was the one who signed the contracts for the Spanish Super Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia, while Gerard Piqué's company, Kosmos, acted as an intermediary in the negotiation.
