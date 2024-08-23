The Civil Guard searches the house of businessman Carlos Barrabés, who is being investigated in the Begoña Gómez case

The Civil Guard has searched this Friday the home and one of the companies of Carlos Barrabés, the businessman under investigation in the case that the 41st Court of Instruction of Madrid is conducting against Begoña Gómez, wife of the President of the Government Pedro Sánchez, according to sources close to the investigation.

Agents from the Central Operative Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard have carried out the searches within a separate file opened by Judge Juan Carlos Peinado in the case in which he is investigating Begoña Gómez for alleged crimes of influence peddling and corruption in business. This file, which the judge is keeping secret, affects Barrabés, who was a professor of the master’s degree that Gómez directed at the Complutense University of Madrid.

According to the sources consulted, a legal representative of Barrabés was present during the operations carried out by the Civil Guard, since he is ill and hospitalized. In this type of operation, devices such as telephones or email accounts related to the subject of the investigation are searched for, in order to then dump information and investigate the content.

Specifically, Judge Juan Carlos Peinado, who is investigating Begoña Gómez, ruled this Thursday in a ruling that “conclusions” can be drawn from the “silence” of the leader of the Executive when she exercised her right not to testify before him in La Moncloa as a witness. In this legal document, the judge ordered the transfer of a copy of the recordings of the President of the Government’s failure to testify on July 30 in La Moncloa, which the Prosecutor’s Office opposed, considering that it could “lead to the formation of inferences.”

In the ruling, the judge stated that Sánchez’s “silence” is “legitimate” but that, “as is well known, it allows for the formation of inferences, which, where appropriate, together with other objective elements, may lead to objective conclusions, in order to assess the possible concurrence of constituent aspects, of possible indications, either in an incriminating sense towards some person under investigation, or on the contrary, in an excluding criminal liability sense.”

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, had filed a complaint against the magistrate Juan Carlos Peinado through a document signed by the State Attorney’s Office, according to sources from the Executive, in “defence of the institution of the Presidency”.