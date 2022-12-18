Members of the rescue group participate in the search for the ultralight, this Sunday. Joaquin Rivas (Europa Press)

Two people who were traveling on board a small plane remain missing in the province of Valladolid: Guillermo Álvarez, mayor of the PSOE in the municipality of Geria, and his niece Beatriz Cantos. The Civil Guard coordinates a search device for the occupants of the ultralight, which lost track after taking off on Saturday afternoon from an aerodrome located in the town of Matilla de los Caños. Personnel and resources from the Army’s air rescue service have been incorporated into the deployment. Both the authorities and volunteers have been combing the area of ​​San Miguel del Pino, near the Duero River, where they believe the device would have fallen.

The search work began as soon as there was evidence of what had happened and that the two occupants did not return at the scheduled time. The Government sub-delegation in Valladolid has reported that the phone of one of the passengers gave a signal at first, but did not respond to calls.

Attempts to locate them on Saturday were unsuccessful, and at night a helicopter with a thermal camera was used, which has not produced any news on the two people either. The Army’s air rescue service has joined these efforts due to its experience in “air accident search and rescue.”

The Civil Guard has divided the area where it believes the disappeared could be found, in the area around the base from which they had taken off more than 24 hours ago. Members of Civil Protection and volunteers have joined the rescue team.

One of the helicopters used in the search for the crew. Joaquin Rivas (Europa Press)

The proximity of the Duero River, which in this section already incorporates the waters of the Pisuerga River and which these days is flowing down due to the significant rainfall in recent weeks, has meant that agents from the Special Group for Underwater Activities (GEAS) have been incorporated. The high flow rate is complicating this part of the scan.

The Civil Guard has also reported that brigades from the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) and the Citizen Security Unit of the Command (Usecic) have joined. To these specialists in similar missions, firefighters from the Valladolid Provincial Council have been added to help in air and water actions. During the morning of this Sunday, Civil Protection volunteers from nearby towns and friends and relatives of the two disappeared also attended. The planes from the aerodrome itself are also collaborating with the support of a helicopter from the Junta de Castilla y León, another from the Civil Guard and drones.