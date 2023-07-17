Professor José García Férez from Ciez will never forget Fran, Carlos and Salva, the three Civil Guard agents who came to his rescue a few days ago and practically saved his life after the accident he suffered in his own home. It was early in the morning on Saturday, July 8, when José was preparing to move from his home. As he began to descend the stairs, he slipped and fell, literally shooting out into the street, badly injured.

After the accident, he began to bleed profusely from his head and was almost unconscious. It was at that moment when, completely unexpectedly, a patrol car with these three agents passed by the place and, without thinking twice, rushed to help the victim. Agent Fran, after tucking him in his lap and with the help of his two companions, knew “with his confident voice and excellent rescue technique, help my wound and keep me clinging to his arms until the arrival of the doctors and nurses from 112” , as explained to LA VERDAD by the philosophy professor of the IES Diego Tortosa de Cieza.

Later, after the arrival of an ambulance, he was transferred to the Cieza Hospital where he was rescued due to multiple traumas, cranial and facial polycontusions and collapse of the nasal septum. The two large breaches he made in his head required 37 fixation staples and 13 stitches. They also had to perform an operation on his nose.

For José García, the “quick and tenacious action of agent Fran, who stopped the bleeding with his hands, prevented him from losing his life.” He affirms that he does not know if it was “luck, providence or destiny”, or perhaps all three, that caused a Civil Guard patrol car to pass through the portal of my building at that very moment”. .

Still recovering, José García Férez extends his gratitude to the doctors of the Emergency Department of the Hospital de la Vega Lorenzo Guirao de Cieza and to his family, especially his wife, Mara Torres.