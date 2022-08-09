The Civil Guard rules out, in principle, that the death of the young woman whose body was found next to a nightclub in San Javier was violent. The preliminary report of the autopsy of the 22-year-old girl does not reveal any information that points in this direction, according to sources linked to the case.

The researchers, ruling out this option, are now awaiting the results of the toxicological analyzes that can still be made to wait for weeks. These tests are sent to Madrid so that specialists in the matter can determine if the young woman took any substance that night that could explain her death.

witness statement



The events occurred around 6 a.m. last Friday. A call alerted Emergencies that a young woman was unwell. A patrol from the Civil Guard of San Javier went to the scene and found the body of the girl lying on the ground.

At the time of the events, the sources explained, the young woman was accompanied by a boy who was present when the agents arrived and from whom a statement was taken as a witness. From the first moment the agents appreciated that the corpse did not present apparent signs of violence, a circumstance that the autopsy has confirmed.