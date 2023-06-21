The Civil Guard of Huesca has rescued this Tuesday afternoon the body of a 28-year-old French man who had been trapped in a siphon in the La Peonera Superior ravine in the municipality of Bierge, in the Sierra de Guara del Pirinero (Huesca). . The canyoner’s body was found submerged in the water, in an area with a high flow rate, so the 061 doctor could only certify his death.

The agents had been looking for him since Monday night, when they received a telephone call from an acquaintance of the victim through 112 who warned that the young man had not returned after leaving in the morning with the intention of descending this ravine and He didn’t answer his mobile phone either. As it was already night, and the helicopter could not leave, the mountain specialists went by vehicle to the aforementioned place where they were looking for him, according to Benemérita sources, for six hours without success, and since sunset prevented them from entering the ravine, they were forced to suspend the tasks. We had to wait for daylight to arrive this morning to resume the search with the Huesca Air Unit helicopter and GREIM personnel. In addition, four mountain agents who, coincidentally, were in the area doing internships in their specialty joined.

According to the complainant’s testimony, the young man had traveled to the ravine by bicycle, with the intention of carrying out this practice alone. The agents found the vehicle in the vicinity of the ravine. In the morning, aerial surveys confirmed the existence of a sack —of the kind they use for canyoning— floating in the riverbed and when it descended with the help of a crane, they were able to confirm that it was the property of the deceased. His body was located nearby, trapped in a siphon where there is a strong flow of water, which could have increased due to the heavy rains of recent days.

The body was transferred to the Huesca warehouse where the autopsy will be performed. With this fatal accident, there are already two deaths while doing sports of this type in Aragon in the last month. The Civil Guard warns of the risk of canyoning these days of storms when, in a short time, the flow of rivers can rise, fatally surprising canyoners.