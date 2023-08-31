Illegal trade in European eel (eel eel), one of the most endangered native species in the world, has received a major blow. In an operation, coordinated by EUROPOL, more than 25 tons of eels have been seized, 18 of them in Spain. Only the latter could have reached a value of more than 20 million euros on the black market. Among the merchandise, the smugglers hid live specimens and other refrigerated ones, which would have been put up for sale without any type of sanitary control.

The device has been developed in 32 countries, and has concluded with the arrest of 256 people, 30 in Spain. In addition, two criminal organizations have been dismantled in Asturias and San Sebastián with ramifications in Portugal and France. Those arrested are charged with crimes of species trafficking, smuggling, document falsification and against public health, among others.

The conservation status of the eel It is so delicate – it is classified as critically endangered by the IUCN – that its fishing is prohibited in many Spanish rivers and it cannot be exported outside the European Union. The species is included in the CITES convention, which monitors the international traffic of endangered species. With this situation, its illegal fishing and commercialization decimates the populations.

Trays with eels seized by the Civil Guard. Civil Guard

Among the merchandise seized by Seprona agents, more than one ton of live eel (fry of the species) and almost two of adult eel were found, which the agents have returned to their natural environment in different parts of Asturias, Cantabria, Tarragona, Castellón or Cadiz. “Frozen eel ready for sale was also located, violating the minimum sanitary requirements,” the Civil Guard said in a statement.

In suitcases destination Asia

The eel is a very appreciated species in Asia, where it can reach 9,000 euros per kilo, which encourages its illegal trade. The Civil Guard has detected that the specimens are sent to Southeast Asian countries alive using personal luggage, with conditioned suitcases in which bags injected with oxygen are introduced. That way they are guaranteed to survive 42 hours. In January of last year, a magistrate from Algeciras imposed a fine of 7.2 million euros on an eel trafficker, who intended to send 65 kilos of the species to Morocco in several suitcases with clothes inside plastic bags. His final destination could have been China.

Smugglers do not hesitate to hide their activities through companies that have all the permits to legally trade eel. They take advantage of this immaculate façade to introduce eels of illegal origin into the commercial circuits, captured both in national territory and in neighboring countries.

The agents have detected, at the same time, that shell companies are set up only for the export of eels, which hide the illegal merchandise among other refrigerated products. The use of legal companies “remarkably makes the investigation difficult, because its transport, storage and sale structure is used to launder large quantities of eels of illegal origin,” the Civil Guard points out. In this attempt to avoid police controls, criminals change the exit routes of the species every year.

A specimen of adult eel seized from smugglers. Civil Guard

In Spain, close to 1,000 controls and inspections have been carried out in ports, airports and communication routes as part of the operation. In addition, the surveillance carried out in Asturias and San Sebastián has made it possible to dismantle two criminal organizations based in Spain with ramifications in Portugal and France.

an endangered species

Estivaliz Díaz, representative for eels at the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES), explains that the species is considered critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). “It is worse than the lynx”, he gives him as an example. Its condition has led ICES scientists, who advise the European Union, to request the closure of this fishery. A recommendation that has not worked. “This year recreational fishing has been prohibited and there are limitations for professional fishing,” he says. In Spain, the eel is caught in inland waters and its management depends on the autonomous communities.

The Civil Guard points out that one of the most difficult objectives in the fight against wildlife trafficking is to return the specimens to the natural environment. In this case, the release was carried out with the collaboration of the Ministry for Ecological Transition and different fishing research centers such as the Institut de Recerca i Tecnologia Agroalimentàries (IRTA), the Integrated Center for Maritime Vocational Training “El Zaporito” (Cádiz), the Ichthyological Center of Arredondo (Cantabria) or the Uña Fish Farm (Cuenca).

The police operation is part of the Spanish Action Plan against Illegal Traffic and International Poaching of Wild Species (TIFIES Plan), and the LIFE SATEC project.

