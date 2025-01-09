The Tenth Zone of the Civil Guard in La Rioja has requested citizen collaboration to locate the responsible persons or any information of interest related to the death of a newborn baby, whose remains were found on December 27 in the recycling plant of the Logroño Ecopark.

Through a press release, the Civil Guard has reported that, that same day, agents from the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police, together with the criminalistics team, traveled to the Ecopark accompanied by the judicial authority. After carrying out a thorough inspection at the scene, the body was ordered to be removed and transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of La Rioja, where the autopsy was carried out.

The objective was to determine the approximate time of death and, especially, the causes of death, something of special relevance, above all, to confirm whether it was a violent death. Furthermore, they took baby’s DNA samples in order to establish your identity and facilitate future investigations.

The first data indicate that the baby, of Caucasian origin, I still had the umbilical cord when it was thrown into a garbage container. Currently, work is underway to determine precisely the location where the container was emptied into the garbage truck, which then transported it to the recycling plant.









So far, various information has been received that has allowed us to open several lines of action. This event has deeply impacted the community. The Civil Guard has made a appeal to the baby’s motherwho could be going through a very difficult situation, “so that he turns himself in and repents of this act.”

The confession of the fact, he said, “could serve as a mitigating circumstance in the judicial process and provide support to overcome this painful moment and make amends.” In order to intensify research work, citizen collaboration is requested to provide any information that may be of interest.

Among these, if the absence of any neonate in the environment has been detected. The objective is to identify the person or persons responsible for the death of the newborn. To do this, you can contact phone number 062 or 941229900as well as the emails [email protected]; and [email protected].