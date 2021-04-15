The direction of the Institute of Secondary Education (IES) Ruiz de Alda de San Javier has issued a statement explaining having had knowledge of several emails that contained a bomb warning in the educational center. These emails contained a threat of an attack with explosives for this Thursday, April 15, so the center’s management has proceeded to notify the authorities, both the San Javier Local Police and the command of the post of the Civil Guard in the town.

According to the statement from the center, which has been echoed by the Local Police and the San Javier City Council, the Benemérita agents proceeded to make a preliminary inspection of the spaces of the Ruiz de Alda IES during Wednesday afternoon. Likewise, the Civil Guard agents also proceeded this Thursday, before the start of classes, to carry out a thorough inspection of the facilities in order to detect the possible threat.

Due to the action of the Civil Guard in the face of this bomb warning, the center’s management has communicated that the first two hours of class are suspended of this Thursday, since it will not be possible to access the center until the agents communicate the results of the inspection that they carry out in the center.

The rest of the classes of the day will resume throughout the morning if the authorities so indicate after having in their hand the results of the Civil Guard’s performance at the Ruiz de Alda IES.

From the institute, they ask families and students to inform themselves of the situation only through the official channels enabled and recommend that those who cannot travel to the center follow the classes electronically due to the incidence that the bomb notice at the Ruiz de Alda de San Javier IES it has also caused in school transport.