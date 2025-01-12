01/12/2025



Updated at 3:39 p.m.





The Civil Guard has recovered the body of a missing woman in Pola de Lena at 2:52 p.m. this Sunday during the search operation that had been organized after his disappearance this Saturday.

La Benemérita indicates that she has been found deceased in the flow of the Lena River as it passed through the La Barraca bridge (Mieres) and members of the Greim de Mieres have proceeded to extract the body to begin the protocol for the death.

At 12:15 a.m. this Sunday a call was received in which a man He requested help to locate his 48-year-old wife and with a chronic illness, who had left his home in Pola de Lena around 7:30 p.m. and whom he could not locate.

Citizen Security patrols from the Civil Guard from Pola de Lena, Ujo and Moreda went to the scene and carried out a search in the area during the night without positive results.









Early this morning the search operation began with the GREIM and the Air Unit, which ended with the discovery of the body.