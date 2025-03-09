03/09/2025



Updated at 10: 02h.





The Civil Guard He has recovered 40 subtracted vehicles In different European Union countries that were subsequently transferred to Spain, enrolled and sold in the second -hand market. At the moment within the operation, baptized as ‘Sescar’, they have been Eight people arrested for crimes of falsification of public document, reception or scam.

The General Subdirectorate of Information and Communications Systems for the Security of the Security State Secretariat coordinated the operation together with the Traffic Group. Through the documentary analysis of information received from different provincial headquarters of traffic and itv stationsthe fraudulent enrollment of vehicles to which a subtraction signaling consisted.

This criminal framework subtracted vehicles in various countries of the European Union. Once in Spanish territory, criminals modified the identification elements of cars to Sell ​​them after their registration. The criminal group was also dedicated to obtaining vehicles through Renting contracts in several countries.

They bought personal documentation

For this they resorted to people without resources to in exchange for financial compensation They sold their personal documentation. The criminals moved the vehicles to Spain, where they were enrolled using false documentation, ceasing to pay the quotas corresponding to the financing.









When the vehicle was enrolled in Spain, The criminals denounced the subtraction of themnotifying the lessee in order to avoid the payment of the corresponding monthly payments. The vehicles were legalized in Spain by obtaining documentation at ITV, where the technical inspection card was awarded.

Subsequently they were enrolled in various provincial headquarters, which allowed them get a new national registration. This process complicated the location of vehicles since they acquired a new identity, thus facilitating the introduction of stolen cars in the second -hand market.

During the registration process in the different traffic leaders were presented FALSIFIED PURCHASE AND SALE CONTRACTS, which allowed them to avoid the controls established by these entities. The operation began in October 2024 after the study of multiple registration files presented at different provincial traffic leaders and ITV stations throughout the national territory.