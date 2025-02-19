The General Directorate of the Civil Guard has opened a file to Koldo García, the ex -analysis of the former minister José Luis Ábalos, to prohibit the use of the Cross of the Order of the Merit of the Civil Guard with a white distinctive that was granted to him when he was minister of the Interior Juan Ignacio Zoido in 2018.

This is stated in a file in which the colonel of the personnel headquarters, Aniceto Martín, and in which it is highlighted that to whom the final resolution is to Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska appears as an instructor.

It points out that the file was opened in accordance with the provisions of January 24 by the Minister himself, when in a brief-marlaska letter it was explained that he had been aware that Koldo García «is incurred as the quality of investigated »in an open case in the Central Court of Instruction number 2 and that this situation” shows an attentive behavior to the prestige of the body. “

“This circumstance requires the adoption of legal measures that proceed in relation to the use of the decoration, especially for the great dissemination that the news has received in the media and the social alarm produced,” explained the minister.









In that document, incorporated into the file, it was also explained that it was in April 2018 when Kold the foundation of the Civil Guard Corps », and that this badge is granted according to Law 19/1976« to reward the actions or behaviors of extraordinary relief, which result in prestige of the body and interest of the country ».

The file incorporates press news that explains that this badge was granted in Zoido’s time for his struggle for peace in the Basque Country, and takes ten days for Koldo García to make allegations and present documentation in this regard.