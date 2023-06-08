Eviction by the Civil Guard of the group of hippies Familia Arcoiris in Benaocaz (Cádiz). THE COUNTRY

On May 20, the small town of Benaocaz in Cádiz saw its neighborhood suddenly grow by almost a sixth. The 680 inhabitants who live year-round in this white town in the Sierra de Cádiz were joined by another 100 temporary residents, the Arcoíris Family. The hippie group, which organizes regular nature gatherings each year, announced that it planned to stay until the next new moon, June 18. But the law has been stronger. More than a hundred Civil Guards have started the eviction this Thursday, after the Ubrique court has issued an order for usurping private property with their settlement, located in addition to a protected area within the Sierra de Cádiz Natural Park.

“They are having a good attitude. They are collecting calmly and, for the moment, it is being peaceful. Of course, this is going to be long ”, they have explained from the Civil Guard of Cádiz to EL PAÍS. The agents have shown up this morning with a significant deployment, made up of different units that have even included a drone to make passes in the area of ​​the settlement. The civil guards have cut off all possible access to the area to prevent the campers, including minors and babies in an unspecified number, from returning. The group had settled in a protected and rugged natural area known as Fuente Las 9 Pilas, located between Ubrique and Benaocaz, a three-kilometer walk from the latter municipality.

It is precisely that location that has played against the Rainbow Family itself. The group chose some privately owned land, without the permission of its owner, according to what the owner Rodrigo Mangana denounced. “From the first moment I told them that they did not camp there. I didn’t ask them for money, they offered it to me. I have denounced them before the Civil Guard ”, explained the affected person to the program Speaking clear of La 1, a few days after they began their settlement in an area that Mangana usually uses to graze their cattle. This complaint, added to others produced a posteriori for illegal camping and setting fires in a protected area, is the one that has motivated the court order, issued by the only court in Ubrique, as explained by the same Civil Guard sources.

The Rainbow Family, in a meeting organized in 2021 in La Rioja

The Rainbow Family, which has already set up similar camps in other parts of Spain in previous years, such as in La Rioja in 2021, soon became the topic of conversation in a small and quiet town like Benaocaz. “We had already gotten used to it. There were those who were in favor and those who were against, but we were doing well”, explains the mayor Olivia Venegas (Cs). In fact, in the town they had already been made to the presence of outsiders, many of them foreigners, who used to come frequently to the center to shop or consume in the catering businesses. “They went down, participated and greeted the neighbors,” says Venegas.

Last Sunday they even went further and staged a collective meeting in the Plaza de las Libertades. The video of them singing to the earth holding hands in a circle soon went viral on social media. However, from the beginning the group has shied away from making statements to the media —especially to television— and even tried to prevent them from accessing the camping site. There, the congregants set up stalls and camping tents, as well as bonfires. They were also accompanied by minors, although in a visit that the town’s Department of Social Affairs made to the area days ago, the technicians could barely see two of them.

In the eviction, the Civil Guard is proceeding to identify them with the idea of ​​proposing them for sanction. In addition, it is also forcing them to remove and take with them all the belongings they brought. The group’s idea was to stay in the area until June 18, the day of the new moon. In fact, the group itself made it clear shortly after arriving that its intention was to complete the 28-day lunar cycle, in a settlement where the maxims were the cult of nature, coexistence and the rejection of the use of technologies or mobile. A good part of these principles and norms are inherited from the first settlement, produced in Colorado (United States), in 1972. Since then, the family —already replicated in other countries— has devised annual meetings like this one. But in the Benaocaz event, in the end it was a judge and not the moon that put the end to it.