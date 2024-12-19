The Civil Guard has located the man who was missing in Avión since this afternoon with symptoms of hypothermiaas confirmed by 112 Galicia on the social network X.

La Benemérita is in charge of gathering information about the event to clarify what happened and why the man’s vehicle fell into a ravine.

While, They are looking for another man who has also disappeared this Wednesday in the A Estrada mountain range and who has not yet been located.

This night, Emergencies 112 of Galicia had reported the disappearance of two men lost in the A Estrada and Avión mountains, searched with different location systems by the emergency services.

Geolocation is made complicated by the characteristics of the telephone terminals used by those affected and by the orography, although it is being tested through antenna triangulation, in the case of the mountains.

Emergency resources are already in the area and, in the case of the mountains, the drone team of the Galician Emergency Agency (AXEGA) is collaborating with Civil Guard agents. Drones from AXEGA, Civil Guard, Ges and Local Police also participate in the search.

The first notice

After 6:30 p.m. this Wednesday, 112 Galicia received the first notice. He was an octogenarian living in Adoufe, A Estrada, He had gone out in his car to have lunch and take a walk when he became disoriented and ended up on a dirt forest track. The vehicle went into a ditch and when it came out it fell into some bushes without the possibility of getting up.

In this case, it was his godson who notified 112 Galicia although he was later able to establish communication with the missing person, despite the fact that Your terminal is linked to a landline without the possibility of geolocation. The data provided by the automatic geolocation system was used, but at the moment it has not been located.

Later, around 8:00 p.m., Another man, about 70 years old, called 112 Galicia directly to report that he had gotten lost in a mountain area.within the Avión Council. He was also driving from Avión to Barroso when he became disoriented and appeared on a forest track. There, he got out of the car to try to find the right path, but ended up losing sight of even the car. Finally, the Civil Guard has found him and he will receive medical attention due to symptoms of hypothermia.