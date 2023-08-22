This Tuesday several members of the Special Group for Underwater Activities (GEAS) of the Civil Guard have located the body of Luis Steven, a 29-year-old man who disappeared on Sunday while bathing in the Tagus River, in the recreational area of ​​the Madrid town from Los Villares and known as Estremera Beach. The body has been found 200 meters from the place where he disappeared and has been found by divers, reports the Command.

On the day of the disappearance, Steven was taking a bath with a friend when he stopped seeing him around 1:30 p.m. The search for the missing person began on Sunday and the work has been complicated due to the cloudy state of the waters and the abundant riverside vegetation. Estremera beach or Los Villares beach is located about 70 kilometers from Madrid and is one of the five areas in the region authorized for bathing.

Members of the Civil Guard Air Service, citizen security patrols, divers, the Cynological Service with search dogs for cadaveric remains, the Firefighters teams, who worked with aquatic means and the drone unit have participated in the search device; Summa112 and forest agents from the Community of Madrid.

