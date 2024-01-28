Meriem El Haouat Nadi.

This Sunday, the Civil Guard located Meriem el Haouat Nadi, a 17-year-old girl who had disappeared on Friday in the town of San Martín de Vega (Madrid, 18,784 inhabitants). Sources from the Madrid Civil Guard command point out that the minor has appeared in the municipality of Humanes and that she is in good health, although she has been transferred to a hospital for a medical examination. According to the same sources, it was a voluntary disappearance.

The armed institute had requested citizen collaboration to locate the minor, who had been missing since last Friday. Sources from the Civil Guard initially highlighted that it was a high-risk disappearance, since the teenager had never escaped from her home. Nor had she had any previous discussion with her parents.

El Haouat left his house on Friday morning in the direction of the institute, where he never arrived. According to the description provided by the National Center for Missing Persons (Cndes), he has a large physical build, is 1.70 meters tall, weighs 75 kilos, has brown eyes and has long, wavy hair. The Civil Guard began an intense search in the municipality and surrounding areas on Friday.

