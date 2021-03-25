The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia has developed an investigation aimed at identifying and locating the driver who appeared in a video of a well-known social network circulating on the MU-30 highway, as he passed through the Sewer tunnel, exceeding 127 km / h. the maximum speed for that road, which has culminated in the investigation of a young man as an alleged perpetrator of a crime against road safety.

The investigation began on March 3, when the civil guards of the Traffic Research and Analysis Group (GIAT) of the Traffic Sector of the Civil Guard of Murcia learned of the existence of a video, in a well-known social network, in the one that appeared the circulation of a tourism at 207 km / h. in a section limited to 80 km / h.

In order to determine the identity of this driver, the investigators carefully examined the recording, which lasted a few seconds, and found that this recklessness had been committed at around 10:30 p.m. the previous day, at the MU-30 highway, as it passed through the Alcantarilla tunnel, as well as that the vehicle was a high-end tourism.

As a result of the investigation, the civil guards have identified and located the driver, a young, Spanish, 28 years old and neighbor of Alcantarilla, to whom proceedings have been instructed as investigated for the alleged authorship of crime against road safety, for driving a vehicle with manifest recklessness at a speed greater than 80 km / h. to that permitted by regulation on interurban roads.

A Civil Guard agent with the identified driver and his vehicle. / GC

The person investigated and the proceedings carried out have been made available to the Murcia duty investigating court.

This crime is included in article 379 of the Penal Code and can be punished alternatively with prison terms of 3 to 6 months, a fine of 6 to 12 months, or work for the benefit of the community from 31 to 90 days, and in any case, with deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles and mopeds for a time greater than 1 to 4 years.

In this sense, the Traffic Sector of the Civil Guard of Murcia, recalls that, without prejudice to the controls provided for the monitoring of current measures to limit interprovincial mobility, it continues to develop its specific activity of monitoring road safety, in especially in those activities of greater risk, such as speed in this case, or others such as driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, distractions while driving, use of a mobile phone and use of safety elements (seat belts, safety systems). child restraint or protective helmet), 24 hours a day.