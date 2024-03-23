The Civil Guard has located in Moral de Calatrava (Ciudad Real) a 13-year-old minor who had been forcibly married and was 12 weeks pregnant, and has arrested the minor's husband and both parents, the police reported this Saturday. police in a statement. This is the minor's second pregnancy, the first ended in abortion due to a serious malformation of the fetus, the same sources have indicated.

The operation was launched after the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office informed the Civil Guard that a minor under 13 years of age had requested a voluntary termination of pregnancy due to fetal malformation. As part of the actions to eradicate human trafficking, the agents began investigations to find out the status of the minor, as well as to be able to locate her, and found that she had been captured through social networks in March 2023 with the purpose of contracting an arranged marriage with a man residing in the town of Moral de Calatrava.

The Civil Guard activated the child abandonment protocol as a matter of urgency and the minor was placed under the protection of the Department of Social Welfare of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha.

The man has been arrested for a crime of human trafficking due to forced marriage and for a crime of sexual assault. The parents of both have been arrested for another crime of trafficking in human beings for the purposes of forced marriage and arranged child marriage. The operation has been carried out by the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of Ciudad Real and the proceedings have been brought to the attention of the Court of First Instance and Instruction of Valdepeñas and the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office.