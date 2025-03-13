The Civil Guard launches an urgent advice to drivers to avoid accidents after the change of time

He Change of time He arrives without asking permission. In the middle of the night, when the clock advances a step that nobody has taken consciously, the Body feels it. Heavy eyes, slower reflexes, a strange sensation when stepping on the accelerator.

It is not just an hour less sleep: it is an alteration that plays against those who put themselves at the wheel when the day just begins. And, although it seems a minor detail, the difference between react on time or not You can decide everything.

Less light, greater effort to view

Every year, with the arrival of Summer schedulethe watches advance an hour and, with them, Habits of millions of people. This adjustment may seem insignificant, but its impact on road safety is considerable.

In later days, many drivers experience a combination of accumulated dream, less visual acuity and forced adaptation to the new light conditions. According to the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT)this mismatch can be translated into a Increased accident riskespecially in the early hours of the day.

Driving with less light is more than a matter of reduced visibility. At dawn later, the human eye faces an adaptation process that can compromise the Depth perception and reaction capacity. The pupil dilates more than usual, forcing the peripheral retina to work in excess.

The result is a Mild myopia night which affects the sharpness of moving objects. In addition, visual fatigue intensifies, accompanied by tearing and itching in the eyes, which reduces up to 30% vision capacity.

Circular with lighting lights improves road safety

The importance of lightning It charges a fundamental role in this context. Not only to see, but to be seen. The Civil Guard and the DGT insist on the need to review the vehicle light system and adapt to the new luminosity conditions. “It has been shown that circulating during the day with the light lights on reduces the risk of suffering an accident: up to 10%,” explains the DGT. This simple gesture improves the perception of vehicles on the road, making a dark car visible 170 meters away.

But the impact of the lights does not end there. By increasing visual contrast between vehicles and their surroundings, drivers can Calculate the distances better and react with greater margin security It also facilitates the identification of cars and improves the perception of their speed, a fundamental factor in rapid overtaking and maneuvers. For those vehicles that do not have series day driving lights, it is recommended to take those of crossing during the day, especially on the road.

In the first days after the change of time, the prudence It is the best ally of any driver. Avoiding fatigue, adjusting rest schedules and being aware of the alteration in reflexes can make a difference. Because when the road is dark and tiredness weighs on the eyelids, any detail can become a decisive factor.