A hooded man walks through a warehouse and goes to one of the warehouses there. The individual is wearing a type of raincoat while he walks among the enormous wine warehouses, which he proceeds to open, as revealed by the surveillance cameras of the Cepa 21 winery in Castrillo de Duero (Valladolid). The events occurred in the early hours of Saturday to Sunday and have led to the loss of some 60,000 liters of wine of great value in the market, according to the company. The owner of that wine company, businessman José Moro, has estimated the damage at about two million euros. The Civil Guard investigates the facts and looks for the person responsible for wasting the drink and financially damaging the winery.

The Valladolid winery is located on what is known as the golden mile of Ribera del Duero wines, with enormous national and international prices for both its production and wine tourism, an upward trend in these large facilities. In that area you can visit several of the main wineries in Ribera. The vineyards and headquarters of Cepa 21 are located in the Valladolid town of Castrillo de Duero, where the person recorded by the security systems entered.

The surveillance technology was used to see the movements of the perpetrator, who opened one by one the three large vats affected by his action, from which a powerful jet emanated, to the point that the person responsible for the damage was soaked with the wine before heading to the other liquor stores. Renowned red wines such as Horcajo, Malabrigo and Cepa 21 were stored inside them. The businessman has stated in SER Valladolid that the subject entered the room “with a fluidity as if he knew perfectly where he was, opened the key to five tanks and, thanks to God, there was only wine in three.”

Some of these bottles associated with those vats cost, according to the winery, about 90 euros for 700 centiliters. The firm, according to internal sources, estimates the economic losses at more than two million euros. The Civil Guard has received these videos and is analyzing them to begin the relevant investigations in search of discovering the person who caused the waste of red wine. Sources from the winery call what happened “an assault and not theft,” and express their confidence that the authorities will resolve the events that occurred in a room “full of tanks,” with many more liters than the 60,000 spilled, corresponding “to the higher ranges of Cepa 21″. The entity regrets what happened “in full expansion and sales growth”, especially due to the type of spoiled wines: the entire 2023 production of the Horcajo variety and the reserves of Cepa 21, which is considered a “vessel”, have been thrown away. insignia” of the Valladolid group.

