The Civil Guard is looking for a “large dog” that fatally attacked a resident of Barrios de la Vega (Palencia) when he was walking around the town on Sunday morning. The 78-year-old man told the emergency services that he had been attacked “by a large dog” that bit him in the neck, which subsequently resulted in death. The man was treated by some neighbours as soon as they noticed that he had been injured and the subsequent medical attention was not able to save his life. The authorities are still looking for the animal, whose owner is unknown in this town in the province of Palencia, dependent on the Saldaña City Council. The victim usually spent his summers in the town and used to go jogging or walking along the paths near the houses. The Civil Guard is focusing on finding out if it is an abandoned animal or if it corresponds to a warehouse or farm in the area, as well as people who own dogs in the vicinity.

The victim normally lived in the province of León but he frequently went to his town of Palencia, especially in summer, to spend a few months there. Several residents of the town say that he used to wake up early to go for a walk or jog taking advantage of the morning coolness. The incident occurred early on Sunday, when another woman who went out for a walk early came across the seriously injured man, who said he had “allegedly been attacked by a large dog” in the neck, according to the Government sub-delegation in Palencia. The neighbour tried to help him and the man was taken to the health centre in nearby Saldaña, the largest town in the area. The aim was to send him to the Hospital of Valladolid by helicopter, but the man died shortly before he could be transferred, as the injuries were so serious that the emergency teams and the health workers in Saldaña were unable to stabilise him.

Spokespeople for the Government sub-delegation in Palencia say they are still waiting for more official information from investigators to clarify exactly the causes of the death and the circumstances in which it occurred. They also indicate that several inhabitants of the vicinity of Barrios de la Vega and the Saldaña region had previously warned of the presence of a “large, loose dog” in rural areas, although up to now there had been no incidents with it. Spokespeople for the Civil Guard in Palencia explain that units of the Judicial Police and the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) have gone to the scene to try to solve the case and find the dog that caused the bites.

For now, the agents are focusing on finding out which people in the surrounding area are in charge of animals with these characteristics or if there is evidence of any farmer or rancher in the nearby livestock farms owning a dog with this profile. A year ago, in Roales de Campos (Zamora), a 27-year-old woman died while running through the fields near the town because of a pack of dogs that were guarding a flock, in the care of a shepherd who did not have several of these mastiffs registered or cared for. The man is still awaiting trial and the animals responsible for the fatal attack were euthanized.