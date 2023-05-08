About thirty farmers from the Axarquía region, east of the province of Malaga, are being investigated by the Civil Guard for illegal irrigation. Some are accused of carrying out irregular water collections, according to sources from the Malaga Prosecutor’s Office. To others, of diverting water resources from the irrigation communities in the area to land that does not have permission to do so. They are all related to the cultivation of subtropical plants, especially avocados and mangoes, the main economic engine of an area that is the largest producer of these fruits in Europe, with just over 7,000 hectares.

It is also the sector that ecologists accuse of wasting the little water that remains in the area both underground and in its main reservoir, La Viñuela, which is currently at less than 10% of its capacity, according to the Hidrosur network. In the case there were up to 180 involved, although it has been focusing on the main responsible, 36 people. Up to 26 of them have already testified before the Civil Guard accused of crimes against natural resources and the environment and water diversion.

The investigation, still open, is being carried out by the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) of the Civil Guard. It started in 2018 as a result of a complaint from some irrigators and statements in various media from the Ecologistas en Acción association. It has been a complex job, with a slow pace due to the difficulty of the investigations and the opacity of the sector, in addition to the problems that arose later due to the arrival of the pandemic.

During the last five years, the agents have been verifying the existence of numerous illegal wells, irregular use of water from the swamp and theft of water in the pipes from some farmers to others, according to sources in the case.

They were illegally extracted resources in an area where competition is fierce due to the enormous growth of tropical crops, which require large amounts of water in a region where there is none. A situation that is now more problematic due to the lack of rain in recent years. Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, president of the Junta de Andalucía, announced last week that after the summer there will be water restrictions if it does not rain in the coming weeks.

The case came to have 180 people involved, although it was later reduced to 115. This is the figure that Seprona sent in its documentation to the Malaga Environment Prosecutor’s Office in September, and that it sent to the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 1 of Velez-Malaga. Little by little, the investigation, however, has been focusing the accusations on the main parties involved in this water war and illegal wells “that are very difficult to find,” according to sources in the case.

Finally, there are 36 people investigated, of which 26 have already appeared before the Civil Guard for a statement to be taken. These are risks that affect more than two million square meters, some 220 hectares, of avocados and mangoes. Many of them are above a height of 140 meters, a border included in the Guaro plan —which orders irrigation in the area— to use water from La Viñuela on subtropical farms.

They are accused of crimes against natural resources and the environment and water diversion, according to information advanced by South this Monday. In the first case, the farmers are accused of clandestinely extracting more than one million cubic meters of groundwater. In the second, to divert the water managed through various irrigation communities to plots not authorized for it. The court, which is now in charge of the investigation, has issued a letter to Seprona to inform those investigated to “cease the extraction of water until it is verified whether the procedure is legal or not,” according to sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA).

In the summer of last year, with the La Viñuela reservoir at its lowest point, some farmers in the Axarquía region began to sacrifice avocado trees to save their crops. The reservoir was then close to its technical death – the level at which water can no longer be used for irrigation or human consumption – and the situation is even worse this year. At this time of the year, but in 2022, the space held 27.99 cubic hectometres, while at this time it has practically half that: 16.12 cubic hectometres. That is, only 9.81% of its capacity.

State of the La Viñuela reservoir, in Malaga, in November. Jorge Zapata (EFE)

For Ecologists in Action, the cause of all this is the uncontrolled growth of land dedicated to subtropical crops. “There is a number of irrigated hectares well above that of water resources,” emphasizes Rafael Yus, spokesman for Ecologistas en Acción and coordinator of the publication. The bubble of subtropical crops and the hydrological collapse of the Axarquía, with more than 600 pages. “The area of ​​these trees cannot continue to increase uncontrollably. It will already be impossible to reduce it, but at least it must be maintained. And that is the responsibility of the administrations”, insists Yus, who believes that there are “hundreds” of illegal wells in the area. According to specialists, each hectare of avocado needs about 7,000 cubic meters of water per year and each hectare of mango, about 5,500 liters, well above traditional crops in this corner of Málaga, such as olive and almond trees. However, the subtropical area has not stopped growing in the area in recent years due to its high profitability, now questioned by climate change.

The Minister of Sustainability, Environment and Blue Economy of the Junta de Andalucía, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, has expressed this morning “the most absolute condemnation” by the Andalusian Government “to anyone who breaks the law”. “Against the drought, only planning, investment and bidding for works is possible”, he added, while announcing that in 2023 43 million euros will be invested to contribute more than 31 cubic hectometres to La Axarquía, of which 19 will be for irrigation. For his part, the sub-delegate of the Government in Malaga, Javier Salas, has affirmed that “in a few days” the proceedings that still remain to be carried out in the case by the Civil Guard will be completed.

