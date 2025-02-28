“I will be armed with several firearms and kill as many people as possible,” said the threatening message of HFP, the 23 -year -old, who this Thursday received 27 educational centers in six municipalities of the province … of Valencia through an email. While apologizing to his parents, the young man claimed to be part “of an online group known as 764”.

Now, the investigations carried out by the Civil Guard -after ruling out the presence of explosives after inspecting the units of all threatened institutes -, it goes through making sure whether the link with the terrorist group 764 is real. Apparently, the young yes It belonged to one of the telegram groups linked to this criminal network. This criminal organization operates, according to US media, as an alleged international network of sexual predators in the ‘Web’ Dark ‘that make up alleged youth criminals obsessed with the suffering of minors for fun.

Figures 764 refer to the postal code of the creator of the Network, resident of the state of Texas (USA), sentenced to 80 years in jail for possession of child pornography. His followers, among other things, They publish videos of minors forced to self -harmmutilate or hit animals. On the young man arrested in Valencia, a possible connection is investigated but one of the main hypotheses indicates that it responds only to a psychiatric problem.

In fact, the arrest of the alleged author of the email, a tour of Turis, was quite fast. He had left his mobile phone in the mail and a domicile of a Turís street, the town in which he lives, although with a non -existent number. However, according to ABC, he was arrested in a day center in Paterna, where he goes to Receive psychological attention. Thanks to the data provided in the mail, the Civil Guard could verify that they coincided with a person with police records for previous altercations.

Classes suspended in 27 centers

The email was received by the educational centers on Thursday, around 8.50. The situation caused the schools to, according to the Government Delegation and the Department of Education, suspend the classes while trying to locate the person who had sown panic in several Valencian locations for a possible attack.

In Buñol or Chiva, The educational centers suspended all classes. Through the official channels, the City Council of this last town urged citizens to keep calm and be attentive to upcoming news about the investigation carried out by the Civil Guard.

A Chiva teacher explained to ABC that, when he arrived at the Childhood Education Center where he works, at 8.30, he could no longer access because the Benemérita was inspecting the patio and surroundings. At that time already They had evicted the people who were inside the center –Alumnado and staff of the Mañanera Classroom – and had contacted the parents to collect the children. After a first review in which nothing was found, the agents returned with canine units to carry out a second review.

Other municipalities, despite not having received the alleged mail, such as Alborache, Godellet or Loriguilla, also canceled the educational activity yesterday. In Turís, its screenshot ran like gunpowder and parents came for their children to both the school and the locality, where moments of tension and confusion were lived among the little ones. «We believe it is a bulre, But so many things happen that you can no longer trust anything, ”said a mother.

To this situation of “panic” and “chaos” during the morning – which affected 11,314 students – referred to the Department of Education, José Antonio Rovira, before the media. «I think this incident can already say that the story has passed and Hopefully there are no typical replicas», Said Rovira, who considered that” the less we talk about that, the better “to avoid possible imitators.

The arrested, said the Minister, “seems that it does not have its appropriate mental faculties.” Rovira subtracted credibility to the threat but stressed that “you always have the minimum possibility.” «When we are talking about children and young people, because the experiments with soda. It is better to take preventive measuresas has been done, and now being calm, ”he said.