The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia has investigated two people – the head of a transport company and an employee – who have been instructed as alleged perpetrators of the crime of documentary falsity, some facts clarified after detecting the circulation of a large tonnage vehicle that had a device installed that canceled the tachograph movement signal and it prevented it from registering its circulation, thus omitting the obligation to comply with rest days.

The events took place in the highway A-30, which connects Albacete with Cartagena, at the height of Murcia municipal term, when a motorcyclist patrol of the Murcia Traffic Detachment that provided road safety surveillance and land transport inspection services, when inspecting a truck, found that the diagram disk that had been inserted in the tachograph was recording the driver’s rest time , an incongruity since the vehicle had been circulating until that moment.

The civil guards thoroughly reviewed the registration system and movement sensor of the truck and verified that it had a magnetic element, type magnet, in place, with the supposed purpose of canceling the signal and recording a fictitious rest. For this reason, the vehicle was transferred to an authorized workshop so that a technician specialized in tachographs could inspect the control device, confirming the tachograph manipulation and effecting the removal of the magnet.

The Traffic Research and Analysis Group (GIAT) of the Murcia Traffic Sector / Subsector, instructed the corresponding criminal proceedings and investigated the driver of the heavy vehicle as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of document falsification in an official document, in the simulation mode, when manipulating the analog tachograph with the placement of a magnet so that it did not reflect the daily activities that he carried out.

The Civil Guards They have also instructed the owner of the truck, businessman, as the alleged perpetrator, by induction and necessary cooperation, of a crime of document falsification in an official document in the simulation mode in the manipulation of the analogue tachograph, in order not to record the driver’s driving time activity and simulate doing the rest activity.

In addition, this type of illicit activities creates unfair competition with respect to the rest of the companies in the sector that comply with the provisions of the Law on the Organization of Land Transport and other regulatory norms regarding control documents for the transport of goods by road.

Those investigated, along with the proceedings, have been made available to the Examining Court of Murcia.