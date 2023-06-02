The Civil Guard is investigating the death with signs of violence of AEB, a woman around 50 years old found dead in her home in Soto del Real on May 21 in the early hours of the morning. The victim lived alone in an urbanization in the Madrid municipality and her body was found by a relative, according to sources close to the case. At the moment, there are several open hypotheses, but the researchers rule out that it could be a suicide or a case of gender violence. The armed institute reports that her death was caused by a blow. The investigation remains secret.

The house is divided inside into two halves, one is entered through the front door and the other through a rear access located in a narrow alley of the urbanization. It is that back door that now remains sealed by the Civil Guard, because in addition, its knob is broken. Several residents in the area say that this lock had been like this for a long time and that the door was almost always open. This entrance leads to a kind of patio in which there is another entrance to access that part of the house, where the kitchen is located. It’s in the back where the body was found. The chalet remains closed, although with practically all the windows open since the Civil Guard inspected it in search of evidence of what could have happened to A.

The woman, originally from Colmenar Viejo, had lived in that single-family home for just under two decades, according to some sources close to the victim. Her ex-husband lived in it, who moved to another house in the municipality when they divorced, a little over a decade ago, these same sources point out. So she stayed to live in that house with her son, who is now in his twenties named A., who had become independent about three years ago, although he continued to go regularly to his mother’s house, especially on weekends, some say. of the neighbors who continued to see him in the urbanization often.

Residents say they are living in moments of uncertainty because they are unaware of what could have happened at their neighbor’s house and remain alert to the possibility that it is a possible assault. Rumors have been spreading among the neighbors for two weeks and many of those consulted emphasize that they normally observed a lot of movement of people around the single-family home. “We are concerned because this is a quiet and quite secluded area. There are all kinds of rumors here from the first day, the only thing that is clear to me is that A. died that day because that is the only thing the Civil Guard has told me. The agents were in the house all day, those in plain clothes, those in uniform and those in white suits. I saw them at eight in the morning and they didn’t leave until night ”, highlights a resident who prefers not to give his name. Several neighbors also point out that both the victim’s son and ex-husband came to the scene that day.

The agents also took statements from some of the locals. Many of them told them the few details that are known about a neighbor: that long ago it was common to see the woman doing sports in the surroundings, but in recent years she was more and more at home, that she worked in a multinational and that sometimes he spent seasons with his family in Colmenar. Some of her remembered this Thursday the last time she had seen her. All normal episodes. “I saw her a week before walking up the street, so normal,” recalls one. “Recently we were talking about fixing the street wiring,” says another.

The chalet where the alleged violent death occurred has a sign on its walls warning that the house has video surveillance. If the system was indeed installed and working, the recordings will be vital to find out what happened at dawn on May 21. The urbanization does not have its own security service or personnel. The house next to the single-family home in which the events occurred does have a surveillance system that includes sound sensors and that the day the victim died registered a rise of two decibels above normal at six in the morning .

