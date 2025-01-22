The Civil Guard investigates the robberies of two lawyers belonging to Ayuso’s couple as a common crime

The Civil Guard is investigating as possible common crime the thefts suffered in their holiday homes by two lawyers involved in the defense of Alberto González Amador, partner of Isabel Díaz Ayuso and accused of several crimes in a Madrid court. Both the demarcation of the robberies and the stolen material make the agents think that the only motive of the assailants was the value of the objects they took, sources from the armed institute inform elDiario.es.

El Confidencial advanced the complaints this Tuesday and shortly afterwards the president of the Community of Madrid herself revealed that the motivation for the robberies was political. “The robberies They are just a part of what is happening in my environment,” said Díaz Ayuso, who has once again denounced “a State operation” against González Amador, who admitted to the Prosecutor’s Office that he had committed two crimes of tax fraud worth 350,951 euros and falsification of documents. In addition, the judge in the case has opened a separate case for business corruption and unfair administration.

The first of the robberies in the legal environment of González Amador occurred in the province of Toledo last December. Carlos Neira, who represented González Amador and is the lawyer who first expressed his agreement to be sentenced but avoid jail, reported a robbery at his second residence in the province. He did not identify himself to the agents as González Amador’s lawyer and explained that the thieves had only been able to take some jewelry because the alarm went off. This lawyer already reported the ‘hacking’ of his email in court.

The second robbery occurred in Guardamar, province of Alicante, where Guadalupe Sánchez, related to the defense of González Amador, has a residence. The collaborator of ‘The Objective’ went to the armed institute on the 10th of this month to report that several electronic devices had been stolen from her house, among which were her laptop and her son’s tablet, as well as a bag and headphones, among other belongings. Days later, the lawyer returned to expand her complaint and state that she is working in the defense of Alberto González Amador, partner of the Madrid president.

Ayuso assures that there have been alleged robberies in the homes of two of her partner’s lawyers

Several media outlets have also reported a robbery suffered by the architect who carried out the work on the residence of González Amador and Isabel Díaz Ayuso, as well as that someone forced the lock of the car of the businessman who shares his life with the president. El Confidencial assures that the thieves did not take a small amount of money or documentation that was inside. Police sources affirm that no complaint has been filed for this theft.