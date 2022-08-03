The civil guard is trying to identify a corpse in an advanced state of decomposition located this Tuesday in the early afternoon by a group of hikers on a rural farm in the Les Viñes district, in the Castellón municipality of Alfondeguilla, with 870 inhabitants.

The body, half-buried, showed signs of vermin intervention, “because of the time it had been there”, sources from the Civil Guard have confirmed. Apparently, it was the strong smell that it gave off that caught the attention of the hikers, as explained by the mayor of Alfondeguilla, Salva Ventura.

The site of the discovery is on a detour just 200 meters from the CV-230 road, which connects the towns of Vall d’Uixó and Segorbe, in an area with many hiking trails. “The body was very close to the path up the Castro castle,” says the first mayor.

It is unknown if it is a man or a woman. The body has been transferred to the Forensic Anatomical Institute of Castellón, where an autopsy will be performed.