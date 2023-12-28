The Civil Guard is looking for those responsible for the death of two wolves that were found shot dead, decapitated and skinned on Wednesday, December 20, in the Lois area of ​​León, in the municipality of Los Crémenes. The investigation focuses on a wild boar hunt that took place in a private hunting reserve on Sunday, December 17. The macabre discovery occurred after the Regional Government of Castilla y León informed the agents of the Nature Protection Service of the Civil Guard (Seprona) of the suspicion that several wolves had been shot in Lois. The agents discovered traces of blood on the ground, and following the trail they found the bodies of the canids. The species is protected in Spain and its hunting has been prohibited since September 2021. The criminals had cut off their heads, a common hunting trophy, and torn off the skin, something less common.

In addition to the Seprona environmental agents, environmental guards and specialist laborers from the regional Environment area, corresponding to the Riaño forest region and the Riaño regional hunting reserve, participated in the operation. The Board has detailed that they are collecting the necessary information about this episode of poaching as it is a criminal act, according to the Penal Code. The Department of the Environment of the Government of Castilla y León details that the two specimens were together, “tied by the same rope.”

Sources from the Nature Protection Service of the Civil Guard (Seprona) in León indicate that these places constitute “a privileged area for hunters”, because it is located in the northwest of the province, between the Riaño and Mampodre natural reserves. and with the Picos de Europa behind him. They are two natural spaces of great ecological value, in which there is a large number of deer, roe deer or wild boar that attracts hunters, in addition to frequent packs of wolves, the latter under the prohibition of being shot after their inclusion in the List of Wild Species under Special Protection Regime. The highest density of the estimated 2,000 to 2,500 wolves that live in Spain is found in Castilla y León, followed by Galicia, Asturias and Cantabria.

“There are even bears there too,” highlights this informant. The investigation remains open and this source is optimistic about finding the person who shot down the two wolves, almost certainly present among the members of that raid on Sunday, December 17, without ruling out that there may be a more injured or injured individual. dead in the vicinity and that has not been seen during searches through the terrain. “We have sent the corpses to the Wild Animal Recovery Center to find out the trajectory of the bullets, perform the necropsy and learn a little more about how they died,” explains the Seprona member, who praises the collaboration between units. As soon as they received “a notice, some rumors” about what allegedly happened in that raid, they immediately mobilized to clarify the event and begin field work.

The controversy over the total protection of the wolf is becoming more and more polarized and in Spain it gives rise to incidents of this type. Sometimes, poachers freeze the heads of wolves to use them as a mafia protest against the ban on hunting them. On Tuesday, December 19, precisely when they were searching for the specimens that have been found dead in León, the head and tail of an Iberian wolf appeared, hanging from a rope, on the Senda bridge, in the town of Villanueva (Asturias). Also in the Principality, this May, some workers found two wolf heads on the stairs leading to the town hall.

In Europe, the debate on the situation of the wolf, with an estimated population of 20,300 canids in the Member States, has strongly entered the debate. The European Commission proposed this Wednesday, December 20, that the species go from being “strictly protected”, a current category that only allows individuals to be killed in certain circumstances, to “protected”, which implies the authorization of its hunting, as if it were any other species. another game species. Environmental associations have harshly criticized these plans, which, they claim, obey political criteria with the elections to the European Parliament just around the corner. For the proposal to go ahead it must be approved, first of all, in the Berne Convention on the conservation of wild fauna, flora and natural habitats of Europe, which does not meet for another year, and subsequently it must be modify the Habitats Directive, which requires unanimity of the Twenty-seven.

