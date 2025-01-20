The Civil Guard is investigating the death of a 56-year-old man after falling into a ditch in Sot de Chera, in Valencia, around 11:00 p.m. this Saturday. The victim was a councilor of the municipality and the removal of the body occurred around 1:00 a.m. this Sunday, as reported by the Armed Institute.

The mayor of Sot de Chera, Tomás Cervera, has specified that the deceased He was a town councilorspecifically the municipal spokesperson for the PSPV. In addition, he was part of the association that organizes the San Antón bonfires.

For this reason, the Sot de Chera City Council will decree three days of mourning starting this Mondayin addition to suspending the festivities of San Sebastián, the second patron saint of the municipality along with San Antón. “It is a tragedy, an unfortunate accident,” lamented Cervera.

The first mayor has indicated that, on the night of the accident, the councilor had prepared, together with the association, a party on the occasion of the patron saint festivities in the school yard, which had a wall “that had been torn down as a result of DANA.”

“The patio itself is used by the children and this area overlooks an orange orchard. So, it seems that he and another classmate went down to tell the minors to stop playing. When they returned, He left following the outside of the wall. I understand that he took a wrong foot, because it was already a black night and it was a fall of almost two meters. So, what would have been a broken arm, he was unlucky enough to hit his head with a stone and die instantly,” he detailed.

This was the town’s “first celebration” after the floods of October 29. “The people are shocked. “After what we have experienced recently, this has hit us doubly, it is a tragedy,” he expressed.

“It is not known if the ditch is in good condition.

For her part, the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé, in statements to the media this Sunday during her visit to the Poyo ravine area, indicated that “We must let the Civil Guard’s investigation take its course.”

Barnabas has indicated that “it seems that the person fell and that fall caused his death” and has highlighted that “It is not known if the ditch is in good condition” after the DANA of last October 29. “There are open proceedings,” he stressed.