The Civil Guard investigates as a macho murder the death of a woman in Martos (Jaén)

The murder of a woman in the town of Martos, in the province of Jaén is investigated as a possible case of gender violence. Jaén’s Court of Gender Violence has ordered the provisional prison of an elderly man, resident in the town, for the murder of his wife, according to Europa Press.

Sources close to the case have confirmed to Europa Press, that the woman also agreed on the hospital last Monday of March 3.

So far no more data on the event has transcended and the Civil Guard investigates the facts. For its part, the Government Delegation against Gender Violence is also “collecting data” about murder.

The town hall of the town has expressed that they feel “sadness, pain, anger and much dismay” before the possible macho crime. “We are waiting for confirmation,” they have indicated in their official X.

If confirmed, it would be the third deadly victim for sexist violence so far this year.