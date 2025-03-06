03/06/2025



Updated at 10: 18h.





The Civil Guard investigates a massive illegal concentration that occurred in the La Senda Industrial Polygon, in Alfaro (La Rioja)where they participated near 600 people and 200 vehicles. During the event, numerous dangerous maneuvers were performed in a public road open to traffic, putting at risk the safety of attendees and pedestrians.

As a result of research, Five men between 19 and 40 years old They have been identified and are being investigated for crimes against road safety by reckless driving “With manifest contempt for the life or physical integrity of people”. A sixth individual has been denounced for organizing the event and causing disorders in public roads. The defendants could face prison sentences Six months to five yearsfines of six to twelve months and the deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles and cyclomotor for a period of one to ten years.

The investigation began after the detection of several Videos on social networks by agents of the Traffic research and analysis group (Giat) of the Civil Guard. In the images, vehicles are observed by performing dangerous maneuvers such as ‘drifting’ and ‘donuts’ at great speed, crossing on the same trajectory and going to scarce centimeters of pedestrians. In a specially alarming case, a vehicle is seen to an occupant taking part of your body out of the cabin Without any support, at risk of being fired and falling to the road.

There were also situations in which vehicles circulated without control, blocking traffic and forcing pedestrians to depart To avoid being run over. In one of the scenes, a car skided without one of its tires, generating sparks by touching the metal tire against the asphalt. In addition, cases of people were documented by holding a vehicle to prevent their progress while the driver accelerated sharply, increasing the risk of collision or outrage.









The five investigated have been Located in La Rioja, Álava and Navarraand the proceedings have been made available to the Judicial Authority and the Road Safety Prosecutor’s Office. For its part, the concentration organizer has been denounced by a serious infraction to the Law on Citizen Security Protectionby cutting and hindering a route of communication with vehicles and causing a serious alteration of public order.

The units of the Traffic Group of the Civil Guard and Citizen Security maintain permanent surveillance to prevent this type of event and guarantee road safety. The operation has been carried out by the GIAT of the Civil Guard Traffic sector in La Rioja.