They find the missing couple in Granada dead and with bullet wounds The bodies have been found by the Civil Guard in a field of their property in Orce

The Civil Guard tries to clarify the discovery, on Saturday, of the bodies of a 60-year-old couple and his brother on a farm in the town of Orce, in the north of the province of Granada. The three bodies had bullet wounds from a shotgun, located next to the corpses.

While waiting to know the results of the autopsies of the three deceased, which will allow us to determine when the event took place, the agents are investigating the causes of the multiple crimes, according to sources from the Civil Guard. The main hypothesis for now is that it was the brother of the man in the marriage who allegedly killed the couple with the shotgun and later committed suicide with it.

According to the first indications, the brother entered the farmhouse, owned by the family and located in the area known as Los Aros, in Orce, and shot the couple formed by Antonio Burgos and María José García. Shortly after, half a kilometer from the farmhouse, the alleged perpetrator took his own life with the same weapon. The corpse had a shot to the head, according to sources of the investigation.

The hypotheses up to now point to an economic motive as the possible cause of the crime. Relatives of the victims told the investigators that the couple and his brother did not have a good relationship.

The three were well known in the town, and although the couple did not live in Orce, a municipality with just over a thousand inhabitants, he frequently went to visit them and used to stay in the farmhouse where the events occurred, carrying out various field tasks.

The couple had been missing since last Wednesday, November 30, according to the complaint that the family had formalized and that SOS Disappeared had spread through social networks. Three days after raising the alarm, the Local Police reported the location of the couple’s lifeless bodies on the farm they owned in the municipality of Orce. The local agents indicated in a publication on their Twitter account that the couple had been seen for the last time in the capital of Granada last Wednesday. His relatives reported that it was possible that they were traveling in his vehicle, a black Honda, in order to facilitate the search for Malaga or the towns of Las Gabias and Orce.

The City Council of the town of Granada decreed yesterday two days of official mourning that began at noon yesterday. The flags will fly at half mast, according to municipal sources.