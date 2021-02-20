The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia has carried out an investigation to clarify the causes of a fire that took place in a forest area of ​​the municipality of Ojós, which culminated in the identification, location and investigation of a farmer, who was They conducted proceedings as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of forest fire due to negligence.

On February 6, in a place located in a mountain area in the municipality of Ojós, a fire broke out that burned 1,570 square meters of forest. Members of the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) of the Benemérita took charge of the investigation and began the proceedings with the aim of clarifying the event and finding out the causes of the fire.

The exhaustive technical-visual inspection carried out by the civil guards of Seprona in the area where the fire started, revealed that the fire originated accidentally due to the burning of olive tree pruning and spread to the forest land due to the plant continuity.

The investigations carried out allowed the investigators to identify the owner of the land where the fire started, as well as to verify that he did not comply with the provisions of the Order of May 24, 2010, of the Ministry of Agriculture and Water, on fire prevention measures forestry in the Region of Murcia, which aims to determine the preventive measures to be observed to avoid forest fires. The area in which the events occurred does not comply with the minimum distance to carry out a fire and is part of the SCI (Place of Community Importance) and ZEPA (Special Protection Area for Birds) called Sierra de Ricote and La Navela.

The investigated and the proceedings are already at the disposal of the Investigating Court of Cieza (Murcia). The perpetrators of this type of act may incur a crime, typified in the current Penal Code, punishable by imprisonment from one to five years and a fine of eighteen to eighteen months.

This is the second case of forest fire due to negligence in the Region in recent days. The previous one took place in a place in the municipality of Moratalla and a person was also investigated for the crime of forest fire due to negligence, since the fire originated after the burning of agricultural remains.