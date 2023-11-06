The Civil Guard is investigating the death of a 48-year-old man in a shooting on the outskirts of El Ejido (Almería, 87,500 inhabitants) in which two other men also suffered stab wounds. The events occurred on Friday afternoon in a neighborhood known as Pozo de la Tía Manolica, south of the town of Almería, in circumstances that are still unclear. Police sources assure that there are several open lines and different hypotheses about the incident: from an argument to a settling of scores or a turnaround, that is, the theft of drugs from a drug trafficking organization. After being transferred to the Poniente University Hospital, one of the injured has already been discharged, while the second is admitted to the ward, as explained by health sources. At the moment there are no arrests in the case.

Several witnesses reported what happened. On Friday, around five fifteen in the afternoon, they called the 112 Andalucía Emergency service to report that there had been an attempted robbery in a premises on the AL-4301 highway in the Matagorda area, in front of a warehouse near the Pozo de la Tía Manolica neighborhood. They explained that violence had been used and that several people were injured. Health services, as well as the Local Police and the Civil Guard, were sent to the area, located south of the municipality of El Ejido and completely surrounded by greenhouses.

Upon arrival they found a man, about 48 years old, wounded by a firearm. They couldn’t do anything to save his life and he died right there. There were two other men who also had injuries caused by a knife, so they were transferred to the Poniente University Hospital and one of them, 61 years old, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Health sources explain that he has already gone to the ward and that the other person has been discharged. The identity of the attackers is still unknown and no person has yet been arrested for these events, although sources close to the investigation assure that there are people involved “with a record of different crimes.”

The Civil Guard has taken charge of the case and sources from the Armed Institute explain that there are several lines open and that different hypotheses are being considered. “An attempt is being made to clarify the circumstances of the events,” add the same sources. Investigators point to different situations, from an argument between people who were in the premises that ended with shots being fired to a possible settling of scores or a drug theft between gangs related to drug trafficking. In fact, the area – where there are numerous greenhouses – is the protagonist of regular operations against the cultivation of marijuana inside homes and under plastic: this summer the Civil Guard arrested 12 people and seized 2,000 cannabis plants, four bags and a box of buds in the area.

