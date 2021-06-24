EP Murcia Thursday, June 24, 2021, 2:32 PM

The Civil Guard inspected several temporary commercial establishments dedicated to the sale of pyrotechnic products in the Region of Murcia, in one of which,

in Cartagena, he found more than 200,000 pyrotechnic articles distributed in 3,145 containers.

The action, framed in the Explosives Control Plan and on the occasion of the San Juan 2021 campaign, began when the Inspection Team for the Intervention of Weapons and Explosives of the Murcia Civil Guard command began with a series of

inspections at various temporary commercial establishments (booths) in the Region dedicated to the sale of pyrotechnic products for the San Juan 2021 campaign.

In one of these temporary shops, in Cartagena, the civil guards found abundant pyrotechnic material in an additional deposit that its owner had enabled

without proper authorization, contravening the regulation of pyrotechnic articles and cartridges.

The count of the material found yielded 199 kilograms of regulated matter, more than 200,000 pyrotechnic articles, distributed in 3,145 containers, among which are various types of pyrotechnic articles for non-professional use.

The owner of the establishment was proposed for sanction for a serious infraction of Organic Law 4/2015, of March 30, on the Protection of Public Safety, in accordance with the Regulations on pyrotechnic articles and cartridges. The fines provided for serious offenses are 601 to 30,000 euros. The pyrotechnic material found has been made available to the Government Delegation in the Region of Murcia.