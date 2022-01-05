YE Thursday, 6 January 2022, 00:51



In these dates of rainfall, storms and constant snowfall it should be noted that, by common sense, it would be best to stay at home, but if for some reason we want to visit snow areas it is essential to have

information about the weather and appropriate equipment. In fact, you also have to wear chains (as well as knowing how to put them on and take them off) or winter tires, in order to largely avoid getting stuck on the road. If, due to bad luck, the snow ‘imprisons’ us, it is important to have emergency telephones at hand such as 112 and have enough battery to last more hours than expected. It is also advisable to notify other people of the route we are going to take and the estimated departure and arrival times.

Another essential prior element on these dates is to take the car as

as full of fuel as possible, especially if we are going to circulate through any of the points where traffic jams and low temperatures are expected. This will help us keep the car running and the heating on.

The first tip is

stay inside the car. In the face of a cold storm it is essential to have common sense and not expose yourself too much, it is likely that if you are stuck there is little you can do outside the car. In addition, it is a way to optimize resources and save the internal heat of the heating and consume less fuel.

Keep the engine running. Although we cannot move, this slogan is essential to keep the car operational. If we turn off the engine, the cold and inactivity can make the operation of the car suffer and, once circulation is restored, we cannot move forward.

If the jam continues longer than expected, it is essential

occasionally ventilate the interior of the car. Even if there are freezing temperatures outside, it is important to open windows frequently to oxygenate the indoor air and prevent possible harmful gases. In this sense, it is also necessary to check from time to time that the exhaust pipe is not blocked by snow and can cause dangerous emissions inside the vehicle.