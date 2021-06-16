Xavier Buigas, one of the detained cdr, during his statement at the National Court in 2019.

Investigators from the Civil Guard insist that the group of members of the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR), detained in September 2019 during the Operation Judas By forming a small group called the Tactical Response Team (ERT), they formed a “criminal organization with a terrorist purpose”. This is stated by the agents of the armed institute in a new report sent to the court of the National High Court where this case is investigated. “[Los imputados], through their participation in different actions promoted [por los ERT], they showed a special commitment, radicalism and predisposition to the use of violent means ”, underlines the document, dated May 20 and to which EL PAÍS had access.

Throughout 103 pages, the Civil Guard details to the judge the evidence collected during its investigation and finally presents its main conclusions. “It has been contrasted […] that they served a single purpose, which was none other than to contribute to the independence of the territory of Catalonia ”, the researchers state. They emphasize that the small group received a “commission” from the “clandestine collective called the Catalan CNI”: on “D-day”, they had to assault, occupy and “defend” the Parliament, “in order to produce a destabilizing effect on the Spanish State. ”. At this point, the agents affirm that they have not been able to determine what specific date that “D-day” refers to, but they point out that it “could” coincide with the publication of the sentence that condemned the political leaders of the you process. “Moment in which, in the end and once the network under investigation was neutralized, violent and serious disturbances occurred throughout the Catalan territory”, says the report.

According to the armed institute, in addition, “the need to develop incendiary, deflagrant and explosive substances” was transmitted to those investigated to carry out violent actions. The agents include among their objectives the Civil Guard barracks, infrastructures or the logistics center of the Amazon company, located in Martorelles (Barcelona). They also note that one of the detainees, Jordi Ros, conducted Internet searches for “people linked to political parties opposed to independence and an agent of the Mossos.” “These data would have as objective the possible realization of an action against said persons or goods,” says the report, which includes their names: Pablo Casado, president of the PP; Manuel Valls, elected councilor of Barcelona in the last municipal elections; Marta Morell (Podem) and Marta Farrés (PSC), mayor and mayor of Sabadell respectively; Joan López, former regional deputy of the PP; José Manuel Villegas, former Secretary General of Citizens; and Francisco Aranda, socialist parliamentarian in the Catalan Chamber.

The document concludes that, in the face of D-Day, it has been “proven” that those arrested bought raw materials and elaborated compounds to obtain “deflagrating and / or incendiary substances such as the thermite agent, and explosive substances such as hexogen, nitrate of ammonium, tetralite, nitrocellulose, chloratite, ammonium, amosal or ampho ”. In addition, they launched two “home and clandestine laboratories.” In them, the Civil Guard continues, “those investigated had achieved a high degree of efficiency in obtaining termite, of which several samples prepared for use were found, kept in watertight containers in which the different components, distributed according to a a certain proportion, would maintain their properties in suitable conditions until their employment ”.

The investigators also inform the judge that the ERT launched a plan to weave “a secure communications network in the Parlament environment, in such a way as to guarantee communication between the interior and the exterior throughout the duration of their occupation”. “The organization enjoyed a high cohesion favored by the previous common membership of the CDR, which allowed all its members to pursue the same purpose in their actions, as well as to share a relatively homogeneous ideological substrate favorable to obtaining Catalan independence from through radical activism ”, continues the armed institute.

The arrest of the alleged members of the ERT occurred on September 23, 2019. The Civil Guard arrested nine people, seven of whom entered provisional prison, although the National Court subsequently released them. In addition, the investigations were later extended to four other defendants. Judge Manuel García-Castellón activated this investigation for crimes of terrorism, although the Second Section of the Criminal Chamber has come to question whether those investigated were part of a group of these characteristics. The court saw “sufficient evidence” that those arrested participated in the operations under suspicion, but declared itself incapable of “rendering a sufficiently well-founded definitive judgment on the nature or non-terrorist nature of the events.” Above all, considering that there is no “previous organization” that has been declared as such “judicially.” An assessment to which the investigating judge responded: “The absence of a previous terrorist organization thus judicially declared does not prevent the acts carried out by the members of the organization from being considered terrorism.”