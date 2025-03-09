Problems for Leticia Sabater. As reported Socialitéthe artist has been intercepted without points in a civil guard control While heading to one of his concerts.

As a consequence, and always according to the Information from the Telecinco Heart Program, The Civil Guard He has removed the driving license, which had no points “for previous infractions”.

In addition, he also removed the vehicle in which he was traveling, so He had to reach his destination by taxi. This was none other than Buets, in Huesca, where the artist was heading to offer a performance.

An incident that made Leticia arrive more than an hour late at showalthough he ended up offering, as usual, a more fun night to the attendees.

“Thank you very much for the concert so spectacular that you have given me in your carnivals of the Fueva. Unforgettable. You are huge,” he dedicated.