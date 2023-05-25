The PSOE of Zamora has denounced that the mayor of Moraleja de Sayago (Zamora, 290 inhabitants) has influenced 50 votes by mail in the nursing home where he is manager. The Socialists assure that they have learned from center workers that the councilman and director of the nursing home, Ángel Villamor (Zamora Sí), “may have facilitated” the vote of many residents, especially those who suffer from cognitive impairment, “be favorable” to the The mayor’s party, which already won the elections in 2019. The defendant claims to have nothing to do with the alleged fraudulent events and maintains that “the elderly are not stupid” to be influenced in this way. The mayor accuses the PSOE of a “witch hunt” against him, since he belonged to that formation before changing parties several legislatures ago.

The Civil Guard has come this Thursday morning to the nursing home, which has caused astonishment among users. The socialist complaint stresses that the 50 people supposedly induced to vote for the Zamora Sí candidate “are very old and with cognitively impaired diseases such that they would be unable to decide the political party they are going to vote for.” The complaint presented by the socialist aspirant, Samuel Mayor, states that the residence is administered by the La Paz Foundation and that its management falls to Ángel Villamor and his daughter, hence they consider that they may have personal interests in suggesting the suffrage of the elderly and urge them to request a vote by mail in view of the municipal elections this Sunday.

The complainants have informed the judicial authorities that several center workers appreciated this allegedly irregular conduct. The civil guards who have gone to the nursing home this morning have taken a statement from several of the older people allegedly influenced while the director of the center maintained his innocence. “It’s a witch hunt, they have filed many complaints against me for all these years and it hurts me that the PSOE gets into this story,” criticizes Villamor in the courtyard of the facilities, where he insists that “the elderly are not stupid” and They can exercise the right to vote without external mediation.

The mayor was also investigated at the beginning of the pandemic because he was vaccinated with the doses intended for the employees of the residences and the elderly themselves, although he maintained that he worked there and that his premature immunization was recommended despite not corresponding to him by age range. age. He then belonged to Ahora Decide, a group he left due to that controversy before joining Zamora Sí.

Interior of the residence where voting irregularities have been denounced, this morning. EMILIO FRAILE

On Tuesday, the PSOE candidate in the municipality, Samuel Mayor, and the number two on his list, Fabián Gago, went to the municipal headquarters to denounce “a crime against the electoral law”, in which they accused the councilor of having “requested the votes by mail of some 50 internal people” in the residence for the elderly of the municipality who are “most” people “very old and with diseases such as cognitive impairment such that they would be unable to decide the political party they are going to vote”. In the complaint, the socialist candidate assures that something similar happened in the previous local elections with 29 votes and that then the complaint that he presented to the Prosecutor’s Office after the elections did not prosper. So, the list headed by the mayor achieved an absolute majority with four councilors and 114 votes, compared to the two obtained by the PSOE (50 votes) and one by the PP (39).

