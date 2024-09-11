The Civil Guard has arrested the husband of a woman whose body was found in the house they shared this Sunday in Villalbilla (Madrid), according to sources from the Government Delegation. The man has been brought before the court. The victim had been missing since August 31, when the husband himself had filed a complaint, stating that he knew nothing about her.

The woman was called Raquel BL and was 54 years old. According to the information provided The Spanish NewspaperThe suspect told officers that his wife had gone to visit her mother and had never returned. The body was found in a room in the house that had a mattress and was soundproofed. Investigators needed a court order to enter the house because the husband refused to let them in.

At the moment, the Government Delegation in Madrid is not aware of any previous complaints of gender-based violence, nor of the Viogén system. The investigation is still open to determine the causes of death and remains confidential.

Missing woman found dead in Villalbilla and her husband arrested REMITTED / HANDOUT by SOS MISSING PEOPLE Photograph sent to the media exclusively to illustrate the news to which the image refers, and citing the source of the image in the signature 09/11/2024 You are missing

The 016 telephone line serves victims of gender-based violence, their families and those around them 24 hours a day, every day of the year, in 53 different languages. The number is not recorded on the telephone bill, but the call must be deleted from the device. You can also contact them via email at [email protected] and via WhatsApp at 600 000 016. Minors can contact the ANAR Foundation telephone number 900 20 20 10. If it is an emergency situation, you can call 112 or the National Police (091) and Civil Guard (062) telephone numbers. And if you cannot call, you can use the ALERTCOPS application, from which an alert signal is sent to the Police with geolocation.

[Noticia en actualización]

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

Subscribe here to our newsletter about Madrid, published every Tuesday and Friday.