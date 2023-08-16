Facade of the house in Osuna (Seville) where the bodies of a man and a woman in an advanced state of decomposition were found. Rocío Ruz (Europa Press)

The Civil Guard has found evidence of violent death in the corpses of the couple found in their house in the Seville town of Osuna (17,442 inhabitants). The bodies were found this Tuesday in an advanced state of decomposition in a house on Mancilla street, in the urban area of ​​the municipality. This is a 77-year-old man, of Spanish nationality and originally from Barcelona, ​​and a 48-year-old woman, from Ukraine, who had been living in the town for three years, as confirmed by the mayoress of Osuna, Rosario Andújar. In the two-story house where the couple lived for rent, marijuana plants of different sizes have also been found, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

The Osuna court, which has taken over the investigation, is still waiting for the autopsy report to determine the cause of death of the two people. The local firefighters found the bodies this Tuesday, after responding to the alert from the woman’s relatives, who had been calling both for days without responding. The phone gave a signal for several days and then went off, so they called the Police, as detailed by the mayor.

In addition, some neighbors upset the emergency services when they saw that the bucket that collected the water from the air conditioning was overflowing and that it had been like this for several days. It had been a few days since they had been seen on the street, although his van and her car were still parked in front of the house. When the firefighters managed to enter, they found the two bodies in an advanced state of decomposition in different rooms of the house.

The firefighters forced the door of the house to open and found the two bodies inside, in different rooms. The Court of First Instance and Instruction number 2 of Osuna, which is on duty, has opened preliminary proceedings after the appearance of the two corpses, according to sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia.

In statements to the media, the mayoress of Osuna regretted this “unfortunate and terrifying event” and the death of these two people in “apparently mysterious circumstances.” A nonagenarian neighbor of Osuna explained that the house was inhabited by a foreign female “clothing designer” and a man from Barcelona, ​​who had lived in the town for “two and a half years”. “They looked like a normal marriage, nothing unusual has ever been seen,” she commented, stating that the discovery of the corpses in an advanced state of decomposition has been “a very big impact” for the local community.