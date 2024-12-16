In the middle of December, it seems that the cold of winter has arrived to settle. With it, early risers who have a car parked on the street and who want to use it may find themselves with the unpleasant surprise that, due to frost, the moons are frozen.

To solve this problem, a good remedy is in the caution. Place elements that cover the windows, such as covers, tarps or even cartonsis a great help to prevent ice from appearing on windshields.

Does biruji make your skin tan and your windshield is frozen? DO NOT REMOVE IT WITH HOT WATER, it may fracture. Better to add a mixture of one part water and two parts alcohol. pic.twitter.com/1lkjsEH07f — Civil Guard (@guardiacivil) December 20, 2020

And for those who have not been able to anticipate it, there is an economical and effective method to remove ice without too much difficulty. As recommended by the Civil Guard, we can prepare a mix with alcohol and water (two parts alcohol to one part water) to spray on the glass. Likewise, there are products for sale with similar properties. All of these substances will melt the ice without much difficulty, although we can help ourselves by using a plastic scraper.

In the same way, the armed institute warns of the danger of throwing hot wateras it could cause a fracture of the moon due to the sudden change in temperature. Although less likely, the same thing can happen when you turn on the heater at too high a temperature (to melt ice).