In Spain, citizens travel every day in their private car to go to work or to travel to their second homes. Being a widely used means of transport in this country, drivers must maintain proper maintenance of their vehicle. It is essential that the car is in good condition to be able to drive and avoid incidents. It is also important that drivers keep in mind that the most important thing on the road is to have a good vision of the road.

When you travel by car it is very important to have a perfect vision of everything that surrounds you, since through the sense of sight people receive 90% of the information to be able to drive without suffering disturbances. To get a good view of the surroundings, you have to clean the windows of the car and do not forget to place the rear-view mirrors correctly.

The mirrors of the car, both the side and the center, help drivers to keep control of everything that happens in the car and around, where the driver cannot direct his eyes because he must keep his eyes on the road. It is very important to correctly position these mirrors to eliminate so-called blind spots. The Civil Guard has warned on its social networks about the importance of placing these elements of the car correctly to avoid accidents.

What are car blind spots



The blind spot is the area that is difficult to detect or see with the naked eye, even when you use the mirrors. They can also be areas that are out of the driver’s field of vision and cannot be detected even with the mirrors.

How to install rearview mirrors



The Civil Guard recalls that the three mirrors of the car must provide information jointly. When the vehicle disappears from the central mirror, it must immediately appear in the side mirror, to adjust it well, the vehicle itself must not be seen.

When you are going on a trip in your car, you should check the mirrors and make sure that there is no dead angle or blind spot that does not allow you to see that another car is driving nearby. Blind spots often cause traffic accidents that especially affect motorists, cyclists and VMP users, but overtaking on the road can be dangerous for all drivers. For this reason, the Civil Guard remembers how they should be placed:

Do you know how to eliminate blind spots?

The 3 mirrors of the 🚘 must provide the information jointly

1. When adjusting your side view mirrors to eliminate blind spots, you must adjust them so that you do not see your vehicle in the mirror. If you adjust it to see your vehicle, you may lose sight of other vehicles next to you and cause an accident.

2. All three mirrors work together, when a car disappears from your center mirror it should immediately appear in your side mirror. If the central and side mirrors show the same part of the car that was behind you, it indicates that they are poorly adjusted.