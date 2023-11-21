From the study of the trips made by the investigated person, the final report of the Civil Guard concludes that Óscar SM planned a route from his chalet in El Romeral to the curve on the VP-2303 highway in Traspinedo and around nine o’clock at night on the 13th. On January 2022, he took Esther López’s body there aboard his Volkswagen T-Roc. It would take 38 minutes to ‘place’ the body and its personal effects, in an “anomalous” arrangement for an accident, as the ERAT investigators indicated at the time, with the backpack arranged next to the young woman’s shoulder and the mobile phone at her shoulders. feet.

So the body, according to the investigation team, was left out in the open for 23 days, until the Salamancan hiker who was fond of participating in the search for missing people found it, on the morning of Saturday, February 5, after the massive raids, the fruitless drone flight and dog tracking, which focused further north, in the area around the La Maña restaurant, the surrounding developments, the wells and the canal.

The searches on Google Maps by Óscar S. would have begun on the morning of that day, January 13, and he would decide to travel with his vehicle to Traspinedo at noon, activating the airplane mode of his mobile phone, in order to prevent the application will record data of that displacement. In the afternoon he would have made two new queries that, in the opinion of the investigators, would show “an undoubted interest on the part of the person under investigation to verify the records of his movements.” The last trip was made at night, leaving the telephone terminal in his apartment in La Rondilla, in Valladolid.

Based on the studies of the technicians of the Operational Technological Support Group (GATO), the case investigation team reconstructs the movements that Óscar S. would have made to dispose of Esther’s body after having intentionally run over her and kept her injured and dying in her chalet or in a nearby area.

The investigated person would have gone first to recover Esther’s cell phone, hidden in a point near La Maña, concludes the UCO report.

To do this, between 8:39:15 p.m. and 9:01:11 p.m. on January 13, he would have driven from his home in Valladolid to the residential area of ​​Traspinedo and, during that trip, he would have picked up Esther’s telephone device. López “who would be found hidden in an area on both sides of the A-11 towards the west towards Tudela de Duero, at the approximate height of the La Maña restaurant.”

Then, between 9:01:11 p.m. and 9:16:08 p.m., “he would have carried the lifeless body of the young woman, which he would have kept hidden in an area compatible with his family home on Calle Uno or its surroundings” and would have taken traveled in his car to an area “compatible” with the Camino del Apeadero. Then he would have circulated “following a planned itinerary” in the direction of the VP-2303 highway to an area “consistent” with the scene where, on February 5, Esther’s body was found. The homicide suspect was there from 9:21:11 p.m. to 9:59:23 p.m., approximately 38 minutes.

After depositing the victim and his personal effects there, at kilometer point 0.800, he returned to Valladolid and at 10:58:22 p.m. he interacted again with his cell phone, “which he would have left in the house presumably in order to prevent during that time “On the way to Traspinedo, its terminal recorded geopositionings.”

Thirteen queries



The report also indicates that the 13 queries made and linked to his iPhone email account from 18:16:31 and 19:22:58 on that day, January 13, 2022, “are compatible with the selection of the scenario where it was found the lifeless body of the victim and the access routes, it being plausible to infer that Óscar S. planned during that afternoon the place where the body would be deposited, its movement and access to it.

To do this, concludes the investigation team of the Civil Guard, he moved “surreptitiously” to Traspinedo from his home in the La Rondilla neighborhood of Valladolid where his phone would have been deposited “avoiding geopositioning his terminal in the different scenarios studied, knowing that these records could implicate him in the causes of disappearance and violent death” of Esther López de la Rosa.